The Tigers optioned Lange to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

A day after allowing four earned runs in one inning during Wednesday's loss to the Royals, Lange will be sent to Triple-A in order to get back on track. The 28-year-old owns a 4.34 ERA and 1.77 WHIP alongside a 21:17 K:BB through 18.2 innings this season, and he figures to return to Detroit's bullpen once he starts turning in promising results with Toledo. In the meantime, Mason Englert will come up from Triple-A to take Lange's place.