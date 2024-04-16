Ibanez (hamstring) took batting practice at Comerica Park on Monday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's the first time he's taken batting practice on the field since he suffered a left hamstring strain a little over a week ago. Ibanez will head to extended spring training this weekend to continue his rehab before rejoining the Tigers early next week. It's possible he could be activated at that time, although the team has not yet made that determination.