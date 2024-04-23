Share Video

Ibanez (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ibanez went through a full workout Tuesday and didn't have any issues, clearing the way for him to play in rehab games. He's missed just over two weeks of action with a left hamstring strain and shouldn't need many rehab at-bats before being activated.

