Mets' Andy Ibanez: Claimed by Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets claimed Ibanez off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
The A's designated Ibanez for assignment Sunday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot by moving to the Mets. He'll fill in as a depth piece in New York, though he isn't likely to see many opportunities after posting a .285 OPS in 18 plate appearances with the Athletics.
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