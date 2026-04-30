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The Mets claimed Ibanez off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The A's designated Ibanez for assignment Sunday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot by moving to the Mets. He'll fill in as a depth piece in New York, though he isn't likely to see many opportunities after posting a .285 OPS in 18 plate appearances with the Athletics.

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