Ibanez (hamstring) will start at second base for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Ibanez has played two games in Triple-A as part of his rehab assignment, going 3-for-6 with two doubles and one RBI over that span. If all goes well in that stint, Ibanez could be available for the Tigers' next series against the Cardinals starting Monday.