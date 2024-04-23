Ibanez (hamstring) went through a full workout at second base on the field Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McCosky added that Ibanez didn't appear to be favoring his left hamstring at all. The veteran utility player would appear to be close to beginning a rehab assignment, with a return before the end of the month possible. Once he rejoins the Tigers, most of Ibanez's playing time figures to come against lefties.