Ibanez (hamstring) has begun hitting and going through light agility drills, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Ibanez is on the injured list with a left hamstring strain which he suffered last weekend but is feeling well enough to start incorporating some baseball activities. There's no timetable for his return yet, but he would seem to have a good shot to be back before the end of April.
More News
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Not in starting lineup Saturday•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Won't start Saturday vs. White Sox•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Hitting leadoff in opener•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Impressing in camp•
-
Tigers' Andy Ibanez: Hits second spring home run•