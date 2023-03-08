Meadows went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals and is now batting just .188 this spring.

Meadows has only three hits in 16 at-bats so far, though on a positive note he's only struck out once. The outfielder batted .250 with a .675 OPS in 36 games last season, as Achilles and mental health issues kept him out of game action for significant stretches. Meadows had 27 home runs, 106 RBI and a .773 OPS back in 2021 with Tampa Bay, so he'll be looking to get back to that form this year in his second campaign with the Tigers. Simply staying on the field will be a big step in the right direction.