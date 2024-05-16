Brieske tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Marlins. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out one.

Brieske was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday and made his 2024 debut for the Tigers in this one. The righty, who made 15 starts for Detroit back in 2022, worked exclusively in relief for Toledo, where he compiled a strong 2.95 ERA and 22:11 K:BB over 21.2 innings. However, as a former starter, Brieske may be able to give the Tigers some length from the bullpen for however long he sticks around.