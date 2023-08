Brieske (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits across an inning of work to take the loss Monday against the Cubs.

Brieske had been fairly sharp before Monday, as he entered the contest with a tidy 2.12 ERA over 17 innings of work. The righty had also only allowed one run this month, but the Cubs got to him in the ninth inning, pushing his ERA to 3.00 for the season. Brieske should stick in a high-leverage relief role for the Tigers despite the hiccup.