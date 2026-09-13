Brieske (1-0) allowed a run in 1.2 innings of relief but managed to earn the win in Saturday's 11-7 victory over the Rockies. He struck out two.

Brieske served up a solo home run to Ezequiel Tovar but otherwise pitched well to earn his first win of the season and only his second since the beginning of 2025. The righty reliever was just called up on Sept. 1 after last pitching in the majors in July. Brieske looks like a low-leverage relief option the rest of the way for the Tigers, which limits his fantasy upside.