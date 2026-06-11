Tigers' Beau Brieske: Logs first scoreless outing

Brieske worked around three hits and a walk to toss 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

Brieske wasn't particularly sharp, but it was still a step in the right direction for him, as he had allowed three runs in each of his previous two outings this season. The righty had been on the injured list all year after suffering a left adductor strain toward the end of spring training, and it looks like he's still shaking off some rust after returning in late May. Brieske should see his bullpen role grow as he settles in, though he may have limited fantasy upside working in middle relief.