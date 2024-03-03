Brieske has adjusted the grip on his slider over the offseason to give the pitch more spin, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Brieske said his previous slider acted more like a cutter at times, but he's adjusted his grip to hold the ball deeper in his hand and develop more spin. In his first spring appearance, the average spin rate of the pitch sat at 2,399 rpm, up 200 revolutions from last season, while the slider's speed was down a few ticks. He followed that performance up with two more scoreless innings Saturday. Brieske had some success in a bullpen role last year, posting a 3.60 ERA across 35 innings, and he could take a step forward if his new slider is effective.