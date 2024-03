Kelly could see some time at DH this year on days that Jake Rogers starts behind the plate, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Kelly was already expected to see a sizable role as the backup catcher, and time at DH would boost his prospects further. Rogers should still play more frequently, though Kelly will be involved it seems, particularly against left-handed pitchers, as he posted an .801 OPS against southpaws last season. His value would increase if Rogers dealt with an injury at any point.