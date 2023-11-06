The Tigers plan to exercise Kelly's $3.5 million team option for 2024, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

After getting released by Arizona in mid-August, Kelly caught on with the Tigers shortly thereafter on a prorated one-year, $720,000 deal that included the club option for 2024. Over 19 games with the Tigers, Kelly hit just .173 and got on base at a .271 clip, but the organization was evidently satisfied enough with how the 29-year-old handled the pitching staff and acquitted himself defensively to justify bringing him back for 2024. Kelly will likely head into Opening Day as the Tigers' No. 2 catcher behind Jake Rogers.