Kelly and the Tigers agreed on a major-league contract with a club option for 2024 on Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kelly was released by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, but it didn't take long for him to find a new squad. The catcher has struggled to a .226 average with one homer, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base over 84 at-bats in 33 games with Arizona this season. Kelly will seemingly replace Eric Haase as Detroit's primary backup behind Jake Rogers moving forward after Haase was designated for assignment Saturday.