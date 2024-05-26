Mize did not factor into the decision Sunday against Toronto, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He did not strike out a batter.

The right-hander started the game with three scoreless innings before allowing a two-run home run to Cavan Biggio in the fourth, marking the fifth consecutive game Mize has surrendered a home run. Over that span, the 27-year-old is 0-3 with a 6.56 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 23.1 innings. Mize failed to record a strikeout Sunday and has struggled to miss bats all season, registering a paltry 6.16 K/9. Mize will look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next weekend in Boston.