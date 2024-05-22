Mize (1-3) allowed six runs on nine hits across 1.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Royals. He had no walks and struck out two.

Not walking anyone was nice, though that's about where the positives ended for Mize, who allowed a new season high in earned runs while also recording his shortest outing of the year. His previous high was five runs allowed back on May 4, but he had allowed just three total runs across 12 innings in two starts since then. Overall, the righty now has a 4.57 ERA over 45.1 innings this season, which is only slightly above his career 4.35 mark. Mize will look for a better result in his next scheduled appearance, which is currently penciled in for Sunday against the Blue Jays.