Mize did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over four innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Mize allowed solo runs in each of the first three innings, needing 82 pitches to escape four innings. It was a struggle throughout much of the outing for Mize, who allowed nine batters to reach base. After posting seven-consecutive starts of at least five innings including four quality starts, Mize has failed to finish the fifth in any of his last three starts, allowing at least nine baserunners in each. He'll carry a 4.70 ERA and 1.49 WHIP into his next start, likely to take place next weekend when the Tigers play host to the Brewers.