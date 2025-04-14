Mize (2-1) allowed four runs on seven hits across 5.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Twins. He struck out three.

Over his first two starts of the season, Mize had allowed just one run across 11.2 innings with 12 strikeouts. The righty was unable to match that production as he allowed his first two home runs of the year and didn't miss as many bats, saddling him with his first loss in the process. Mize still has a strong 2.60 ERA and 1.04 WHIP overall, and he'll look to get back on track in his next scheduled appearance, which is penciled in for Friday against the Royals.