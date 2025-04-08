Mize (2-0) yielded one run on four hits and three walks over six innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over the Yankees.
Mize rolled through four shutout frames before the Yankees scratched across a run in the fifth inning. He tossed 57 of 88 pitches for strikes and forced 10 whiffs, including six with his newly-improved splitter. The 27-year-old righty has given up one run while posting a 12:6 K:BB through 11.2 innings in two starts so far this season. Mize's next start is projected to be this weekend in Minnesota.
More News
-
Tigers' Casey Mize: Blanks Mariners for first win•
-
Tigers' Casey Mize: Appears locked into rotation•
-
Tigers' Casey Mize: Another strong outing•
-
Tigers' Casey Mize: Strikes out three in spring debut•
-
Tigers' Casey Mize: Could slide into bullpen role•
-
Tigers' Casey Mize: Under contract for 2025•