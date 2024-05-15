Mize (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Jazz Chisholm led off the game with a base hit before Bryan De La Cruz smacked a two-run homer off Mize. The right-hander would proceed to blank the Marlins over his subsequent five innings, allowing just one additional hit, though the Tigers' offense couldn't provide any support in an eventual 2-0 defeat. It's the fourth quality start of the season for Mize, who's allowed just three runs on seven hits over 12 innings in his last two outings. He sports a 3.50 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB across eight starts (43.2 innings) this year. Mize is currently in line for a road matchup with the Royals in his next outing.