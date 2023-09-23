Rodriguez (back) is expected to start Sunday at Oakland, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rodriguez made an early exit from his last start Monday versus the Dodgers due to back spasms, but he threw a bullpen session Friday without issue and will be able to stay on turn in the Tigers' rotation. The 30-year-old left-hander has registered a 3.57 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 133:43 K:BB through 138.2 innings (24 starts) this season for Detroit.