Rodriguez (12-9) allowed five hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over Oakland.

Rodriguez found himself in trouble a few times but was able to put out fires all afternoon in the scoreless outing. He rebounded well after being tagged with nine runs in his previous two starts. The veteran lefty owns a 3.40 ERA on the year and a 4.08 ERA in 10 starts since the beginning of August. Rodriguez's next start is currently lined up to be at home against the Guardians.