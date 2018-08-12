Liriano (3-7) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs in five innings on six hits and four walks. He struck out three Twins.

The southpaw now dips to a 4.42 ERA with gag-inducing rates of 7.2 K/9 and 5.2 BB/9 in 18 starts. Liriano is simply eating innings at this point as the Tigers play out the string, and he'll face these same Twins on Thursday at Target Field.

