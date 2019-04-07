Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Gets rest day
Greiner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Greiner will receive a routine maintenance day in the series finale, allowing John Hicks to pick up a start at catcher. The 26-year-old Greiner remains locked in as Detroit's top option behind the dish but has brought little fantasy value in that capacity so far, recording just three hits -- two singles and a double -- in 27 at-bats.
