Twins' Grayson Greiner: Reassigned to minors camp
RotoWire Staff
Greiner was reassigned Thursday to the minor-league side of Twins camp, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Christian Vazquez will open the 2023 season as the Twins' primary catcher, with Ryan Jeffers backing him up. Greiner figures to be stationed at Triple-A St. Paul.
