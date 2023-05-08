Greiner announced his retirement from professional baseball Monday.
Greiner, 30, had been at Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization, where he had put up just a .555 OPS with a 40.5 percent strikeout rate. He had a .583 OPS with nine home runs over parts of five major-league seasons.
