Greiner signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Greiner spent the 2022 at the Triple-A level with the Diamondbacks, though he also appeared in two big-league games. He had a .232/.318/.391 slash line in 45 games at Triple-A and should provide organizational depth for Minnesota.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Grayson Greiner: Returned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Grayson Greiner: Contract selected by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Grayson Greiner: Lands with Arizona•
-
Grayson Greiner: Heads to open market•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Sent down Thursday•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Sitting again for Garneau•