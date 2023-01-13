Greiner signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Greiner spent the 2022 at the Triple-A level with the Diamondbacks, though he also appeared in two big-league games. He had a .232/.318/.391 slash line in 45 games at Triple-A and should provide organizational depth for Minnesota.

