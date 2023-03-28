Greiner signed a minor-league contract Tuesday with the Rockies, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.
Greiner was released from his minor-league deal with the Twins last week and has found a new organization ahead of Opening Day. He'll begin the year at Triple-A Albuquerque as depth at catcher for Colorado.
