Diamondbacks' Grayson Greiner: Returned to Reno
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Greiner was returned to Triple-A Reno.
Greiner was up for a short while when Jose Herrera was on the COVID-19 injury list. He appeared in two games, going 1-for-6 with two walks.
