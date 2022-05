Castro is starting at third base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Jeimer Candelario is getting the day off, so Castro will make his third start of the week and first since Thursday. The versatile 28-year-old is slashing .278/.298/.333 this season across 54 at-bats. He's proven himself as a good contact hitter at the MLB level, though Castro typically doesn't deliver much in the way of counting stats. He has no home runs, three RBI and six runs scored this year.