Tigers' Ivan Nova: Could be No. 4 starter
Nova will likely be Detroit's No. 4 starter when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McCosky projects Detroit's rotation to go Matthew Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Jordan Zimmermann and then Nova, with Daniel Norris rounding things out as the No. 5 starter. The Tigers have a number of promising young arms in the minors such as Casey Mize and Matt Manning, but the rebuilding team is in no hurry to push them to the majors, so the veteran Nova figures to eat up innings this year. When the youngsters are ready, however, Nova could very well get pushed out of town.
