Tigers' JaCoby Jones: Out with fractured wrist
Jones is likely out for the season after a CT scan revealed he fractured his left wrist, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Jones is looking at about a six-week recovery timeline, so by the time he returns to full health and gets back up to game speed, the season will likely be over. The 27-year-old suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Thursday, but he looked to be clear of a serious injury when the initial X-rays came back negative. According to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, Jones will unsurprisingly be placed on the 10-day injured list. Barring an unlikely comeback, he'll finish the season with a .235/.310/.430 slash line with 11 home runs and seven stolen bases in 88 games.
