Marisnick will see his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Marisnick was just acquired by the Tigers in a trade with the White Sox on Tuesday, and he'll get a chance to make his debut with Detroit in the coming days. The Tigers will announce corresponding transactions that will create room for Marisnick both on the 40-man and active roster.

