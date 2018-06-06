Candelario left Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent right hand injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Candelario was hit by 104 mph ground ball off the bat of J.D. Martinez on his right hand, and was subsequently charged with an error after throwing the ball away. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, with Ronny Rodriguez taking over at third base for the Tigers.

