Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Held out Wednesday
Candelario (back) is not in the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.
Candelario will head to the bench for Wednesday's matinee after leaving Tuesday's contest in the eighth inning due to back spasms. In his absence, Ronny Rodriguez will handle the hot corner and bat fifth. Consider Candelario day-to-day prior to Thursday's game.
