Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to minors
Candelario was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
With Jose Iglesias set to return from the bereavement list Wednesday, Candelario will be shipped back to the minors. He went 1-for-2 during Tuesday's contest and should be back in the majors when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Summoned to big club•
-
Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Sent to Tigers in Wilson trade•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Playing time trending down•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Jeimer Candelario: X-rays come back negative•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...