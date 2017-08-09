Candelario was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

With Jose Iglesias set to return from the bereavement list Wednesday, Candelario will be shipped back to the minors. He went 1-for-2 during Tuesday's contest and should be back in the majors when rosters expand in September.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast