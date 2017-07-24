Adduci was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, MLive.com reports.

The Canadian outfielder has seen just 47 at-bats with the Tigers this year, recording six extra-base hits, seven RBI and a .298 average. Adduci will head back down to the Mud Hens, where he's put up a similar average (.288) with three home runs and 15 RBI across 111 at-bats in 2017.