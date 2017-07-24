Tigers' Jim Adduci: Demoted to minors
Adduci was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, MLive.com reports.
The Canadian outfielder has seen just 47 at-bats with the Tigers this year, recording six extra-base hits, seven RBI and a .298 average. Adduci will head back down to the Mud Hens, where he's put up a similar average (.288) with three home runs and 15 RBI across 111 at-bats in 2017.
More News
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Called to majors Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Activated and optioned to minors•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Will need more rehab games•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Approaching start of rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Jim Adduci: Takes batting practice Saturday•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...