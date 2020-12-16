The Cubs announced last week that Adduci has been hired as the organization's run production coordinator, signaling the end of his playing career, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Adduci's last MLB action came in 2019, but he was part of the Rangers' 60-man roster pool during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Rather than having to settle for a minor-league contract this winter and a likely assignment to a Triple-A affiliate in 2021, the 35-year-old outfielder has instead decide to hang up his cleats. Over parts of five seasons in the majors with the Rangers, Tigers and Cubs, Adduci slashed .232/.283/.336 across 431 plate appearances.