Cubs' Jim Adduci: Called up Monday
Adduci was recalled by the Cubs Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Cubs may be in need of extra bats with the addition of a designated hitter for their series in Houston. Kris Bryant's (upper body) questionable status could also lead to Adduci finding himself in the lineup in the short-term. The 34-year-old has 426 career plate appearances for his career, and last played in the major-leagues as a member of the Tigers in 2018, when he racked up 185 plate appearances and hit .267/.290/.386.
