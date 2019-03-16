The Cubs reassigned Adduci to their minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Unless he requests his release from the organization, Adduci is slated to open the season at Triple-A Iowa. The 33-year-old has appeared in 88 games at the big-league level with the Tigers the past two seasons, but his status as a non-roster player in addition to the Cubs' wealth of intriguing bench options will make resurfacing in the majors an uphill battle for him.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...