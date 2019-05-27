Adduci is starting in right field and batting fifth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Adduci was just called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day, as the Cubs wanted to add an extra bat to the roster with the use of the designated hitter in Houston. The team is also resting Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward, who collided in Sunday's game. Adduci has 426 career MLB plate appearances and spent the last two seasons in Detroit.