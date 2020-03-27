Play

Adduci agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rangers on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Adduci spent the 2019 season in the Cubs' organization and did earn five plate appearances in the major leagues. However, he spent the majority of the campaign with Triple-A Iowa. A similar outcome is likely for Adduci this season, as he was assigned to Triple-A Nashville upon agreeing to terms with Texas.

