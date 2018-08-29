Adduci is not in the lineup against Kansas City on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Niko Goodrum will get a nod at first base while Ronny Rodriguez starts at second during the series finale with left-hander Danny Duffy on the mound. Adduci is coming off a pair of multi-hit games over the team's last two outings, but may remain on the bench again Thursday with another southpaw (J.A. Happ) on the rubber.