Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Gives up walkoff hit Friday
Jimenez (0-2) was saddled with the loss in Friday's game against the White Sox, giving up two hits -- including a walkoff single to Yolmer Sanchez -- without recording an out.
Another outing, another poor performance for Jimenez, who now has an unsightly 11.45 ERA. He came on in the bottom of the ninth and promptly allowed a leadoff double to Tim Anderson before surrendering the hit to Sanchez. Jimenez simply can't be trusted at this point by the Tigers or fantasy owners, though the 22-year-old will probably continue to get low-leverage chances, as the Tigers are going nowhere this season and they'd like to better evaluate the young right-hander at the MLB level.
More News
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Velocity dips in most recent outing•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Pitches two scoreless innings Saturday•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Will be used in low-leverage situations•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Elevated to majors•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Returning from injury Thursday•
-
Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Throws successful bullpen session•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...