Jimenez (0-2) was saddled with the loss in Friday's game against the White Sox, giving up two hits -- including a walkoff single to Yolmer Sanchez -- without recording an out.

Another outing, another poor performance for Jimenez, who now has an unsightly 11.45 ERA. He came on in the bottom of the ninth and promptly allowed a leadoff double to Tim Anderson before surrendering the hit to Sanchez. Jimenez simply can't be trusted at this point by the Tigers or fantasy owners, though the 22-year-old will probably continue to get low-leverage chances, as the Tigers are going nowhere this season and they'd like to better evaluate the young right-hander at the MLB level.