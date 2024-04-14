Wentz logged 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out four.

So far so good for Wentz as a long reliever, as the lefty now has a 1.17 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 7.2 innings. His stuff has played up a bit in relief, with his average fastball velocity this year sitting at 94.3 mph, up from 93.4 mph in 2023, and his K/9 has increased from 8.3 to 11.7. Wentz looks like a useful bullpen option for the Tigers, and he could parlay that into more high-leverage work at some point.