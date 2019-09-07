Schreiber (1-0) struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in two-thirds of an inning, earning the win in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

With a runner on, Schreiber recorded the last two outs of the 10th, whiffing Chad Pinder and getting Khris Davis to fly out. The Tigers scraped together a run in the 11th and made it stand to give Schreiber his first major-league win. He's appeared in five games this season, pitching to a 9.64 ERA and 2.36 WHIP in 4.2 innings.