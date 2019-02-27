Tigers' Josh Harrison: Leading off in team debut
Harrison will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
After he signed with the Tigers just a week ago, Harrison was given some time to get acclimated with his new organization before getting the green light to make his spring debut. Detroit could experiment with Harrison at multiple lineup positions during Grapefruit League play, but his insertion atop the order in his first game suggests he may be viewed as the early favorite for that spot. A permanent leadoff assignment would aid Harrison's chances of re-emerging as a double-digit stolen-base threat after he went just 3-for-3 on his attempts in 97 games with the Pirates in 2018.
