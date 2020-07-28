Funkhouser (0-1) allowed five earned runs on four hits and two walks in an inning of work to take the loss Monday against the Royals.

It was an MLB debut to forget for Funkhouser, who got rocked despite not allowing a home run on a night in which Kansas City hit six long balls. That's a very faint silver lining for the 26-year-old, who was hoping to make a good impression in the majors after a four-year climb through the team's farm system. Detroit is rebuilding and isn't particularly deep in the bullpen, so Funkhouser should be allowed to work through his struggles in the big leagues, though he doesn't figure to work in a high-leverage role for the Tigers.